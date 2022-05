Articles

Great balls of fire! Piano playing madman and American music legend Jerry Lee Lewis is the newest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the Veteran's Era category. The announcement came Tuesday morning (5-17) at a press conference in the Hall of Fame rotunda in Nashville.

