Keb’ Mo’ Releases Live Performance Video of ‘Marvelous To Me’

Five-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ released a live performance video for the contemplative and optimistic “Marvelous To Me” from his critically acclaimed new album Good To Be out now via Rounder Records. Keb’ Mo’ is currently in the midst of a European tour and will kick off a US tour this June, including a number of dates supporting Sheryl Crow.

The inspirational song finds Kevin Moore, best known by his stage name Keb’ Mo’, hopeful for a brighter future during troubled times:

It’s a crazy world, a crazy time

Maybe this is the way it was meant to be

I got a hopeful heart, got my head up high

And the future, looks marvelous to me

There’s a deeper conversation

Going on in every nation

Joy & jubilation and a way to change the world

‘Marvelous To Me’ is a tribute to heroes – people who put themselves on the line, and who we’ve lost in a series of tragic events. It’s a positive look at negative things that have happened. The value of these people’s sacrifices is sometimes underestimated in the moment, but in the future they’re hailed as stepping stones to more change, freedom, understanding and a better society for us all. Keb’ Mo’

Born and raised in Compton, Keb’ began his remarkable journey at the age of 21, when he landed his first major gig playing with Jefferson Airplane violinist Papa John Creach. For the next 20 years, Keb’ would work primarily behind the scenes, establishing himself as a respected guitarist, songwriter, and arranger with a unique gift for linking the past and present in his evocative playing and singing.

Though he recorded a one-off album in 1980 under his birth name, Kevin Moore, it wasn’t until 1994 that he would introduce the world to Keb’ Mo’ with the release of his widely acclaimed self-titled debut. Critics were quick to take note of Keb’s modern, genre-bending take on old school sounds, and two years later, he garnered his first GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album with Just Like You.

In the decades to come,Keb’ would take home four more GRAMMY Awards; top the Billboard Blues Chart seven times; perform everywhere from Carnegie Hall to The White House; collaborate with many including Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, The Chicks, and Lyle Lovett; have compositions recorded and sampled by artists as diverse as B.B. King, Zac Brown, and BTS; release signature guitars with both Gibson and Martin; compose music for television series like Mike and Molly, Memphis Beat, B Positive, and Martha Stewart Living; and earn the Americana Music Association’s 2021 award for Lifetime Achievement in Performance.

