Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

At least 1 million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19. NPR's Songs of Remembrance project shares some of their stories and the music they loved.

(Image credit: Connie Hanzhang Jin/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099043448/covid-deaths-faces-songs-playlists