Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 15:16 Hits: 2

Enjoy a 750-song playlist full of rock and roll, a bit of jazz, R&B and soul — and even some of our favorite one-hit wonders.

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2022/05/16/1099119829/through-the-decades-the-sixties