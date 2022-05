Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 11:43 Hits: 2

A 20-year-old TikTok artist, who has made viral videos about life in an underground bomb shelter in Ukraine, now has more than 1 million followers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukrainian-tiktok-star-valeria-shashenok-chronicles-life-during-war/a-61811942?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf