Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 17:11 Hits: 2

The singer-songwriter's seventh album is a house of spirits, haunted by the ghosts of Jeff Buckley, of Jay Reatard, of childhood and innocence and moments long past

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-album-reviews/kevin-morby-this-is-a-photograph-album-review-1352644/