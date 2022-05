Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 01:17 Hits: 9

For certain, when you broach the subject of The Black Crowes, 1990's "Shake Your Money Maker" is the record that first comes to mind. But studious listeners know that "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion" was the superior project.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/vintage-review-the-black-crowes-southern-harmony-musical-companion/