Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 11:58 Hits: 0

Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael of NPR's Louder Than A Riot about the RICO charges against Young Thug and the wider intersection of criminal justice and hip-hop.

(Image credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/15/1099004661/young-thug-is-the-latest-rapper-to-be-charged-under-historically-problematic-ric