Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 21:38 Hits: 0

The singer-songwriter talks about her new album Dance Fever, her creative process and her influences.

(Image credit: Autumn de Wilde)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/15/1099021095/on-dance-fever-florence-the-machine-explores-her-fractured-desires