Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 08:50 Hits: 0

Before the Benin Bronzes are restituted to Nigeria, the Rautenstrauch-Joest Museum is showing the works from its collection. Nigerian Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar hopes a return date will be found by June.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/last-show-of-benin-bronzes-in-cologne-before-their-return/a-61749285?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf