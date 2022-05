Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 02:15 Hits: 5

Rapper wasn't the only artist seeking some sort of redemption at the Billboard Music Awards

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/travis-scott-debuts-new-song-at-billboard-music-awards-in-first-tv-performance-post-astroworld-1353264/