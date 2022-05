Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 10:15 Hits: 1

The Soviet Union once honored Hryhoriy Skovoroda with a museum in Ukraine — that's now been destroyed by Russian bombs. It's an attack on a freedom-loving idol, says philologist Gusan Guseynov.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/who-was-ukrainian-philosopher-hryhoriy-skovoroda/a-61760549?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf