Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 01:46 Hits: 2

Europe's annual song and dance extravaganza wasn't short on either entertainment or pyrotechnics, but voting remained nail-biting until the end.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eurovision-song-contest-2022-ukraine-wins-the-public-s-hearts/a-61788818?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf