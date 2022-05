Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 15:21 Hits: 2

The chemistry of this band, the exuberance and infectiousness of their live performances, and the hometown hero aspect of their story makes you want to egg them on even more. 49 Winchester is fun to root for. But really, it's the effortlessly soulful voice of Isaac Gibson...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-49-winchesters-fortune-favors-the-bold/