Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 20:40 Hits: 3

Roman Panchenko moved to Poland from Chernihiv a few years ago and was afraid of singing in the streets. But now, after the war started, he sings Ukrainian songs in a Warsaw plaza to help his country.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/13/1098865204/a-ukrainian-singer-finds-his-voice-on-the-streets-of-warsaw-poland