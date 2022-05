Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 00:06 Hits: 3

Kalush Orchestra's Oleh Psiuk tells NPR that representing Ukraine on the world stage is a huge responsibility. He hopes people will continue to support his country even after Eurovision ends.

(Image credit: Opening Ceremony - Eurovision TV)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/13/1098810226/eurovision-ukraine-kalush-orchestra