Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 11:41 Hits: 2

Held every 10 years since the 17th century, the Oberammergau Passion Play is on again, two years later than scheduled due to the pandemic. It comes with unusual rituals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-centuries-old-oberammergau-passion-play-is-back/a-61782655?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf