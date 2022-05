Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra will compete in the final round of the competition on Saturday. Their song "Stefania" is about the singer's mom, but has taken on new meaning during the war.

(Image credit: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

