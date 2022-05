Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 13:53 Hits: 2

Here are the greatest highlights from the pop superstar's incredible career — from showstopping power ballads to memeable anthems, from "Break Up With Your Boyfriend, I'm Bored" to "Thank U, Next"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/50-best-ariana-grande-songs-1343919/