Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 15:26 Hits: 2

"There are so many of those stories," Giddens says of the late folk pioneer, whose musical contributions were underappreciated for decades before her induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "The ones that are exceptions, like hers, they prove the rule."

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/elizabeth-cotten-rock-hall-rhiannon-giddens-1351746/