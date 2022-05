Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 13:37 Hits: 2

A composer, performer and installation artist from the Navajo Nation, Chacon's winning piece, Voiceless Mass, was composed for chamber orchestra and a specific Milwaukee pipe organ.

(Image credit: Adam Conte/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2022/05/10/1097760129/raven-chacon-pulitzer-prize-music