Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022

What makes 'Obsessed With The West' not just another Western Swing record is how Brennen Leigh is able to emphasize the playfulness that this approach to country music allows through its bouncy rhythm, and the boundless possibilities of chords and lyricism.

