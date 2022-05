Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 15:10 Hits: 2

Reverentially known as Pandit ("teacher"), Shivkumar Sharma took the hammered dulcimer from humble folk instrument to classical concert stages around the world. He died Tuesday in Mumbai.

(Image credit: Prasad Gori/Hindustan Times/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/10/1097841651/celebrated-indian-musician-and-composer-shivkumar-sharma-has-died-at-age-84