Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 15:09 Hits: 2

It's not that those "authenticity" concerns don't continue to linger. But Midland is most certainly a mainstream country music bright spot, and has been ever since the band's inception. This new album is no exception, once again taking Midland's throwback 90s-era style...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-midlands-the-last-resort-greetings-from/