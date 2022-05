Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 12:55 Hits: 1

John F. Kennedy, Watergate and the Panama Papers; Janet Cooke's fake news or Maureen Dowd's biting op-eds: Here's a look back at the rich history of the Pulitzer, the US' top awards for writing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/marking-history-the-pulitzer-prize/a-43400313?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf