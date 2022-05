Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 17:15 Hits: 2

In Turin, paticipants are busy rehearsing for the Eurovision Song Contest, which opened on Sunday evening and will culminate on May 14. Take a look!

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eurovision-song-contest-2022-favorites/a-61737812?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf