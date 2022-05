Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 01:47

Pre-sale estimates for "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" went as high as $200 million. The auctioneers have described the portrait as "one of the best of all time."

