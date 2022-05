Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 21:59 Hits: 3

The piano-playing crooner had hits with "Stand By Me," "Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time," and an appearance in John Travolta's 1980 box-office smash about a mechanical bull

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/mickey-gilley-urban-cowboy-dead-obit-1350370/