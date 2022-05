Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 16:40 Hits: 4

Dolly Parton will be one of the next inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The next question is how the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will consider country performers for induction moving forward. This moment presents a slippery slope.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/after-dolly-parton-what-country-artists-are-next-for-rock-hall/