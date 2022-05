Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 16:06 Hits: 0

The theatrical pop star pays tribute to '80s ballads on her song for the movie Top Gun: Maverick.

(Image credit: Interscope Records)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/05/06/1097113473/lady-gaga-hold-my-hand