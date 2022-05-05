John Anderson Tribute Album to Feature John Prine, Gillian Welch David Rawlings, Sturgill Simpson, and More

Articles

The Apopka, Florida-born, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer John Anderson is getting a well-deserved tribute treatment. Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson is set for an August 5th street date on the Easy Eye Sound label.

Produced by Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson, the collection of classics include contributions from Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Del McCoury, Tyler Childers, Brent Cobb, Luke Combs, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Jamey Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sturgill Simpson, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, and the late John Prine.

Anderson said in a statement, “Listening to everybody do their own takes on the songs shows how the songs really come through. And I thought to myself, ‘You might have been young and foolish back then, but you sure did pick some good songs.’ It’s very gratifying to know that some things really do not change, and a great country song remains a great country song. Any one person on the record would be a real tribute, but all of them together? It’s a pretty big deal for me personally.”

Auerbach adds, “We weren’t trying to piddle around and make the normal tribute record. It had to be the best singers with the best songs and the best arrangements, and they had to come into the studio. This wasn’t like, ‘Mail me the song, and we’ll put it together.’ I think it makes this record unique. I don’t think most tribute records are done like this. I think that’s why it sounds like a cohesive album. It feels like an amazing mix tape.”

Anderson’s 2020 album Years was also released via the Easy Eye Sound label. Something Borrowed… was Auerbach’s idea born from artists coming into the studio during the recording of Years praising his legendary catalog.

Check out Gillian Welch & David Rawlings in the video for “I Just Came Home To Count The Memories.”

Tracklist:

01 “1959” Performed By John Prine

02 “Years” Performed By Sierra Ferrell

03 “Wild And Blue” Performed By Brent Cobb

04 “Low Dog Blues” Performed By Nathaniel Rateliff

05 “Mississippi Moon” Performed By Eric Church

06 “I Just Came Home To Count The Memories” Performed By Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

07 “Shoot Low Sheriff!” Performed By Tyler Childers

08 “Seminole Wind” Performed By Luke Combs

09 “When It Comes To You” Performed By Sturgill Simpson

10 “You Can’t Judge A Book (By The Cover)” Performed By Brothers Osborne

11 “Would You Catch A Falling Star” Performed By Del McCoury feat. Sierra Hull

12 “Straight Tequila Night” Performed By Ashley McBryde

13 “I’m Just An Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Some Day)” Performed By Jamey Johnson

