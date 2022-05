Articles

Rapper Kidd Creole, who was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death on a New York City street.

(Image credit: Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/05/1096871280/rapper-kidd-creole-sentenced-16-years-over-stabbing