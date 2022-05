Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 May 2022

Over the last decade, across a trio of albums, an EP and countless shows around Australia and North America, The Weeping Willows have slowly but surely built a loyal audience and critical acclaim, From their formation as a side project to Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes, there was initially little ambition and certainly no long …

