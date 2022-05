Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 09:01 Hits: 3

Michael Bise collected the paper playlists for the music his Gap store played in the '90s. Now he's on a mission to hunt down a generation's worth of playlists.

(Image credit: Sion Touhig/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/05/1096564202/gap-store-playlist-music-collection