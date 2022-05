Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 16:37 Hits: 3

It's called 'Palomino,' and it's a Miranda Lambert record. That means it includes some up-tempo sassy songs, and some slow and meaningful singer/songwriter songs. It means it's more country than most of the mainstream, but not country enough for the country snobs.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-miranda-lamberts-palomino/