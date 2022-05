Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 16:09 Hits: 3

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 class leans heavily on pop hitmakers from the 1980s, but also includes rapper Eminem and country star Dolly Parton, who initially rejected her nomination.

(Image credit: Patrick Aventurier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images/ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

