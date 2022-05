Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022

To celebrate bassist Ron Carter's 85th birthday, hear a conversation with Ron and our host Christian McBride with music handpicked from Ron Carter's storied discography.

(Image credit: Jonathan Chimene/WBGO)

