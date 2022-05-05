Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 01:18 Hits: 3

A new tribute album celebrating the songs and career of legendary country artist John Anderson, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, will be released August 5th via Easy Eye Sound. Anderson has released 22 albums and enjoyed 60 charting singles in four consecutive decades including five No. 1 songs: ‘Wild and Blue,’ “Swingin’,” ‘Black Sheep,’ ‘Straight Tequila …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/05/05/listen-to-gillian-welch-david-rawlings-cover-john-anderson-for-new-tribute-lp/