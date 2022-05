Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 06:36 Hits: 1

In this new DW documentary series, exiled Turkish journalist Can D√ľndar meets Mexican journalist Anabel Hernandez. Both have paid a high price for their fight for truth.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dw-documentary-series-guardians-of-truth-looks-at-press-freedom/a-61657700?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf