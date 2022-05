Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022

Since the Hall of Fame continues to not allow for public broadcast of the ceremony, fans of The Judds and other inductees have been mostly resigned to piecing together the events. But luckily, a full video of The Judds induction has emerged.

