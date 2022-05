Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 17:55 Hits: 4

More than 50 years after the release of her first album, Raitt's voice remains a subtle instrument: earthy with an ache around the edges. Its sly intimacy is, as always, a deep pleasure.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/02/1095925156/bonnie-raitt-extends-the-boundaries-of-her-signature-sound-with-just-like-that