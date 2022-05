Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 30 April 2022 22:18 Hits: 1

Wynonna Judd reunited with her mother Naomi, who died Saturday at 76, to sing “Love Can Build a Bridge” in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/the-judds-final-performance-2022-cmt-music-awards-1345577/