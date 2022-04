Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 April 2022

Caroline Spence continues her run of critically excellent albums full of exquisitely-crafted and beautiful songs, validating how criminally under-the-radar she continues to be compared to the quality and resonance of her music, making as strong of a case as ever for herself.

