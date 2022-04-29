Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 00:57 Hits: 3

Brisbane seven piece indie/alt-country group Halfway have released their brand new single Ghostline today, taken from their forthcoming album On the Ghostline, with Hands of Lightning, due out on August 26th. The central, searching guitar riff of the song is an absolute ear worm, burrowing instantly into your short term memory. The band deliver their …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/04/29/halfway-release-new-single-video-ghostline-and-announce-new-album/