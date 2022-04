Articles

Brisbane quintet Full Power Happy Hour have today released their new single ‘Siblings‘ via Coolin’ By Sound, ahead of the release of their sophomore album Bit Of Brightness in September. Fans of the freewheeling and inventive folk of Big Thief and the loose guitar jangle that stretches from The Clean back to the Velvet Underground …

