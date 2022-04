Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 09:00 Hits: 0

Gentle music from the bucolic English countryside pervades this tranquil Tiny Desk (home) concert by Roger Eno, with a special appearance by his two daughters.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/27/1093725374/roger-eno-tiny-desk-home-concert