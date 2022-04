Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 13:00 Hits: 0

The singer-songwriter says her sophomore album, i don't know who needs to hear this..., is a kind of altar for her feelings, made by bringing other "deep feelers" into the studio with her.

(Image credit: Michelle Yoon/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/27/1094803726/on-her-new-album-tomberlin-cultivates-a-community-garden