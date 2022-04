Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 09:13 Hits: 1

The pop star is returning to stages two years after releasing an acclaimed second album, Future Nostalgia, and being forced like everyone else to hunker down for the long chill.

(Image credit: Hugo Comte)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/28/1094567222/in-dua-lipas-ever-expanding-world-theres-no-time-limit-and-theres-no-what-ifs