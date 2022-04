Articles

There was a time in country music when your worth was measured in the amount of dues you paid, and also in how many of the old classic songs you knew. With 'Jukebox Charley,' Crockett proves his body of knowledge is quite deep, as is his pool of talent to interpret these songs.

