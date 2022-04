Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 00:14 Hits: 1

Melbourne-based NZ singer-songwriter Matt Joe Gow released his new single ‘Sweet Collapse‘ a few weeks ago and now we’re extremely pleased to be able to premiere the video for the song, directed by Regan Wood and filmed on the coast near Gow’s house. ‘Sweet Collapse’, the second single from the upcoming fourth album Between Tonight …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/04/28/video-premiere-of-matt-joe-gows-latest-single-sweet-collapse/